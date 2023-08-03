Why Osinbanjo was absent at APC caucus meeting — Aide

Laolu Akande, the spokesman for former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said his principal was absent at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday because he was out of Nigeria for some engagements to which he had long been committed.

But Akande reiterated Osinbajo’s dedication to the party in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement quoted the former vice president as saying: “In a letter of regret for his absence submitted to the Acting Chairman of the party (Abubakar Kyari), the former VP indicated that he was already abroad for activities to which he had long been engaged, when he received the invitation to the meeting.

To be present at the two previously scheduled caucus meetings of the party that had to be rescheduled due to circumstances, he had in fact canceled some of his engagements abroad.

“While wishing the party successful discussions, he expressed his commitment to the Party and his availability for future meetings and party activities.”

In addition, Muhammadu Buhari, a previous president, was not present at the meeting.

But the former president explained that he couldn’t attend the meeting because of obligations he had already made through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

The APC caucus meeting serves as a warm-up for the National Executive Committee meeting on Thursday, where the party’s ongoing crisis, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje’s nomination as the ninth Senate’s spokeswoman, and other hot topics are anticipated to be discussed.

From: PUNCH

