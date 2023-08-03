Why Osinbanjo was absent at APC caucus meeting — Aide

According to Punch reports, Laolu Akande, the spokesman for former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said his principal was absent at the caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress on Wednesday because he was out of Nigeria for some engagements to which he had long been committed.

Former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo’s dedication to the party was, however, reiterated by Akande in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“In a letter of apology for his absence addressed to the Acting Chairman of the party (Abubakar Kyari), the former VP explained that he was already abroad for engagements to which he had long been committed, when he received the invitation to the meeting,” the statement partially said.

“In actuality, he had cancelled a few of his appointments abroad so that he could attend the two caucus meetings of the party that had been originally arranged but had to be rescheduled owing to unforeseen circumstances.

“He expressed his commitment to the Party and his availability for upcoming meetings and activities of the party while wishing the party fruitful deliberations.”

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was also not present for the meeting.

However, the ex-president clarified his spokesman, Garba Shehu, that he was unable to attend the meeting due to commitments he had previously made.

The APC caucus meeting is a precursor to Thursday’s National Executive Committee meeting, where the party’s ongoing crisis, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje’s nomination as the ninth Senate’s spokeswoman, and other topics are anticipated to take centre stage.

source: Punch

