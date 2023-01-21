This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Osinbajo not participating in Tinubu’s rallies – APC

The All Progressives Congress has disclosed the reasons why Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and some other stakeholders in the party are not involved in the campaign of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Since the APC’s presidential campaign officially began on November 15, 2022, in Jos, some party members, including the Vice President, have not been seen campaigning for their party’s nominee.

Since Tinubu lost the party’s primary election, Osinbajo has been quiet about the campaign. However, he has been spotted attending other social events, such as the most recent centenary celebration of the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta.

The vice president has never posted anything to indicate his support for Tinubu’s campaign, even on social media, where he has a large following and often updates his major activities.

Chris Ngige, the minister of labor and employment, has also skipped out on his party’s election campaign.

The Vice President was acting on the President’s instruction to focus on administration, Major General Muhammadu buhari (ret.), stated Festus Keyamo, a spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council.

“Rotimi Amaechi (the former minister of transportation) was recently in Adamawa State and Jos,” he remarked. “He has been going to the rallies, but he has been picking the ones he wants to attend.

“For the Vice President, it was a request that he take on the role of government, and as you can see, the President has been out campaigning. Ngige is not running a campaign against our party; rather, he simply stated his intention to remain impartial for personal reasons. There are 43 ministers in total.

“Unlike the PDP, which has all but dissolved, the APC has a very powerful coalition.”

