Why Osinbajo, Ngige Not Participating in APC Presidential Campaign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained why Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and several others are not participating in Bola Ahmed Tinubi’s Presidential campaign rally.

Some party members including the Vice-President have not been seen campaigning for their party candidate since the APC launched its Presidential campaign in Jos on November 15, 2022.

Osinbajo, who has been sported at other social events including the Baptist Boys High School in Abeokuta’s recent centennial celebration, has been quiet about Tinubu’s candidacy ever since he lost the party’s primaries.

Even on social media, where the Vice-President has a sizeable following and regularly tweets about his major activities, he has never shared any content endorsing Tinubu’s campaign.

Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Employment, has also been missing from his party’s presidential campaign.

Festus Keyamo, the spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, responded by saying, that the Vice-President was acting by the President’s instruction to focus on governance.

“Rotimi Amaechi (The former minister of transportation) recently visited Adamawa state and Jos; he has been attending rallies but he has chosen the ones he wants to attend,” he stated.

