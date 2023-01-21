This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Osinbajo is not campaigning for Tinubu at rallies – APC

Osinbajo has not been participating in Tinubu’s campaign rallies ahead of the presidential election.

Since the APC was established in Jos on November 15, 2022, according to Pulse, Osinbajo, who ran against Tinubu for the party’s presidential nomination, and several other important party leaders have avoided the party’s presidential campaign rallies.

Even though he has continued to go to other social gatherings, the Vice President has never been seen around Tinubu’s campaign or openly expressed any support for the aspirations of his former close political ally.

This is even more obvious on the vice president’s social media pages, where all of his major activities are typically documented. It has been noted that Osinbajo has never shared any content to demonstrate support for Tinubu’s candidacy.

The Vice President’s supporters have likewise been largely inactive both online and in person.

He claimed that the President, “who also serves as the campaign council’s chairman, had instructed his vice to focus on governance.”

In the words of Keyamo, “Rotimi Amaechi (former Minister of Transportation) was there in Adamawa State and Jos recently; he has been attending to the rallies but he has chosen the ones he wants to attend.”

“The Vice President was given the order to take up governance, and as you can see, the President has been out campaigning. In addition, Ngige is not running a campaign against our party; rather, he simply stated that he will maintain his neutrality for his own reasons. There are 43 ministers in total.”

“Unlike the PDP, which has essentially crumbled, we in the APC have a very powerful coalition.”

