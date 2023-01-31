‘Why Oshiomhole will be a better senator’

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Victor Oshioke, the campaign council’s head of media and publicity, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging incumbent Senator Francis Alimikehana of the red chamber in the race for Edo North. For a third term, Alimikehana is seeking re-election to the red chamber.

Oshioke claimed that calls for Oshiomhole to change the type of representation from the region, which he claimed has been subpar for the past eight years, prompted Oshiomhole to run for office. Oshioke was disputing Alimikhena’s assertion that Oshiomhole intended to use the senate as a retirement endeavor. Alimikhena made the assertion his aide.

Oshioke said in a statement on Tuesday that the claim against Oshiomhole is “not only foolish, but it is also ridiculous, unreasonable, and preposterous.” It’s easy to see how foolish, illogical, and strange their thinking has become by observing the groundswell of support for Oshiomhole’s campaign throughout Edo North.

He said, “Francis Alimikhena, who is over 5 years older than Oshiomhole, is seeking to use the Senate as a retirement home. The oldest candidate for any elective office in Edo North and the entire state of Edo is Alimikhena, who is 75 years old.

No one has ever sought to be re-elected to the Senate in Edo North. It’s not that the senators from this area who have served in the past haven’t done well; even the best of them exercised caution by deciding not to seek reelection after serving two terms. In 2015, when Senator Domingo Obende of Akoko-Edo had just finished his first term, Alimikhena ran against him for the nomination. Neither Senator Domingo Obende, nor the two-term senators Yisa Braimoh and Victor Oyofo, would have been satisfied with his performance.

