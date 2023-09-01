Why Onions Make Your Eyes Teary When You’re Slicing Them

Onions are a staple ingredient in kitchens around the world, known for their distinctive flavor and aroma. However, the cutting or slicing of onions often leads to an involuntary reaction in most individuals – tears streaming down the face. This phenomenon has puzzled and intrigued many, prompting the question: Why do onions make your eyes teary? In this article which is in accordance to medicalnewstoday, we will delve into the scientific reasons behind this common occurrence, shedding light on the chemical compounds present in onions and the physiological response they trigger.

1. The Release of Lachrymatory Factor:

The tear-inducing property of onions can be attributed to a chemical compound known as syn-propanethial-S-oxide (propanethial S-oxide), also referred to as the lachrymatory factor. Onions contain sulfur compounds that are released upon cutting or slicing, particularly in the presence of oxygen. When these compounds interact with the enzyme alliinase present in the onion cells, they undergo a chemical reaction, resulting in the production of propanethial S-oxide. This volatile compound is responsible for stimulating the eyes’ tear ducts, leading to the release of tears.

2. Eye Irritation and Stimulation:

Upon contact with the eyes, propanethial S-oxide triggers a series of physiological responses that cause eye irritation. The compound can be vaporized and dispersed into the air, reaching the eyes and interacting with the ocular surface. The eyes respond to the presence of propanethial S-oxide as a foreign irritant, initiating a defense mechanism to protect the delicate tissues. The release of tears is a natural response to flush out the irritant and help allete the discomfort caused by the compound.

3. Corneal Reflex:

The corneal reflex is an essential protective mechanism of the eyes. When the cornea is stimulated by any foreign object or irritant, it triggers a reflexive response to protect the eye from potential harm. In the case of propanethial S-oxide present in onions, the cornea recognizes it as an irritant and involuntarily initiates the corneal reflex. This reflex, mediated by the trigeminal nerve, leads to the production and release of tears in an attempt to rinse away the irritant and safeguard the eyes.

4. Aerosolized Onion Compounds:

In addition to propanethial S-oxide, other sulfur compounds present in onions, such as thiosulfinates and thiosulfonates, also contribute to the tear-inducing effect. These compounds, along with propanethial S-oxide, can become aerosolized when onions are cut or sliced, forming tiny droplets that float in the air. When these droplets come into contact with the eyes, they can exacerbate the eye irritation and trigger a more intense tearing response.

Coping Strategies:

While the tear-inducing effect of onions may be inevitable, there are several strategies that can help mitigate the discomfort associated with slicing onions:

1. Cutting near a Vent or Fan: Positioning a fan or working near a vent can help to disperse the onion compounds away from the face, reducing the concentration in the immediate environment and minimizing eye irritation.

2. Refrigeration: Chilling onions before slicing can slow down the release of the volatile compounds, potentially reducing the eye-irritating effect. This method is not foolproof but may help to some extent.

3. Wearing Goggles or Protective Eyewear: Donning goggles or protective eyewear while cutting onions forms a physical barrier that prevents the onion compounds from coming into direct contact with the eyes, reducing eye irritation and tearing.

4. Cutting Underwater: Submerging onions in water or slicing them under running water can help to wash away the compounds, preventing their release into the air and minimizing eye irritation.

GroundShaker (

)