Why Ondo APC is attractive to Chieftains of opposition parties — Party’s chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Ondo state, Ade Adetimehin, gave reasons why Chieftains and members of the opposition party are defecting to the party.

Recall that governorship aspirant and other leaders of the People’s Democratic Party have been defecting to the ruling party ahead of next year’s governorship election.

﻿But, the state chairman of the PDP, in his reaction said that those defecting were looking for their daily bread and would soon return.

Vanguard report that, Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of the ruling party, claimed at a meeting with journalists in Akure that the APC’s cohesion and togetherness were what was luring Chieftains and members of the opposing political parties to the party.

He claimed, “Our party is united under Rotimi Akeredolu’s leadership; there is no division inside it.

Despite being the party’s head, the governor has never meddled with how it is conducted on a daily basis.

According to Adetimehin, Akeredolu’s management of party affairs ensured the coherence and unity of all stakeholders from the unit level to the state.

“The APC attracts members of the opposition party because of internal coherence.

“The only united party in Ondo State among all the political parties is the APC. There is no dissension among us, and there is no animosity.Under Governor Akeredolu’s direction, we collaborate. He is a man who respects the authority of the party. He never meddles with how the party is run. He makes it possible for the group to work well.

“That is what creates party cohesion and makes us the state’s most powerful political party.

“For this reason, a large number of members of other political organisations are migrating to Ondo State to join the APC.

“The PDP’s grassroots support completely crumbled into the APC three days ago. 203 former council members and all former vice chairs defected to the APC. The PDP Elders Forum Chairman in Idanre joined the APC.

According to Adetimehin, “The PDP has completely disappeared from Ondo. I now have the responsibility of leading the APC in Ondo State.

