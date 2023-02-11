Why Obi’s Lagos Rally Means He Might Pull The Biggest Shock In Lagos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the 2023 general elections draw near, the stage looks set for another defining moment in the history of Nigeria. One of the major elections during the 2023 general election would be the presidential election, an avenue for Nigerians to choose the successor to the outgoing President, General Muhammadu Buhari.

Photo credit: Punchng.

One name that has particularly come forward as one of the frontrunners for the presidential election, especially by the youth populace is that of a former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party. He had decamped from Nigeria’s major opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP) in 2022.

However, the sequence of events that have followed his decision over the past few months have made many believe he had made the right decision. Not only has he made inroads, especially among the youth populace, but he has also, against the odds, maintained a great momentum going into the 25th February 2023 polls.

Nothing encapsulates this more than his campaign outing in Lagos on Saturday, 11th February 2023. In Lagos, a traditional stronghold of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his flagbearer for the presidential election, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Obi recorded a huge turnout of supporters, even despite the alleged ill-treatment meted out on many of his supporters by politically-sponsored elements.

Photo credit: Peter Obi’s verified Twitter handle.

There had been whispers from some quarters that the All Progressives Congress (APC) might lose its strong grip on Lagos soon, but if events that occurred on Saturday are anything to go by, one might have to agree with such insinuations. The crowd was mammoth, the show of support was massive, and the joy on the faces of Obi supporters during the rally can be seen as an indication of what is to come.

If the huge turnout of supporters on Saturday equally translates to huge vote figures for Peter Obi come 25th February 2023, then Obi might pull the biggest surprise in Lagos and dislodge the perceived tight hold that the APC has on Lagos.

Jakeson (

)