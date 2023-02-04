Why Obi Will Get Support Of An Opposition National Assembly If He Wins – Ireti Kingibe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With a little less than three weeks to the commencement of the much-anticipated 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Ireti Kingibe has come out to dispel notions that her candidate, Peter Gregory Obi will have a difficult time working with a National Assembly filled with members from opposition parties if he clinches victory on the ballots.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Saturday, Ireti, who is the wife of renowned northern statesman and running mate to MKO Abiola in 1993, Babagana Kingibe, insisted that Obi will get the backing of a National Assembly that has opposition members in the majority because the former Anambra governor will seek the interest of the people and not of the political class in the country.

She said; “My analysis is that Labour will have a lot more National Assembly candidates than you think that they have. I have been on the streets and I have noticed something; the establishment seems to understand that things have changed on the streets, they think it’s business as usual. The status quo has changed. And I think that though we may not have the majority in the National Assembly, we will have enough numbers that we can form alignments with members of other parties on issues.

As long as what the President wants is in the interest of the people, he should be alright. It is when we try to impose things that we all know are wrong for the nation that we then try to impose on the National Assembly so to speak. But we will all be there to represent the people and their best interests.”

