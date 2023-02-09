This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Obi, Tinubu Should Step Down For Me -Accord Party Presidential Candidate, Imumolen Reveals

The Presidential candidate of the Accord Party, Christopher Imumolen, in a statement released by him on Wednesday during his campaign, as was published by People’s Gazette, called on the Presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter obi, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to step down for a younger and capable candidate like him.

Mr. Imumolen said that he has impacted the lives of Nigerians with his private funds and he is willing to replicate greater impact when elected as the President of Nigeria. He noted that he has empowered women to become financially stable, and have alleviated poverty at the grassroots, brought good healthcare to the people. He stated that he is the youngest and most educated of all the candidates.

Mr. Imumolen said, “If you look at the other runners in the presidential race, you will see that the other contestants achieved so much as youths. Nigeria is progressing because of the youths. Few days ago a Nigerian musician called Tems won the Grammy Award, which means if the youths are allowed to run the government and the economy of the day, we would see results.

What do you have to say about this?

Content created and supplied by: Grantenzy (via 50minds

News )

#Obi #Tinubu #Step #Accord #Party #Presidential #Candidate #Imumolen #RevealsWhy Obi, Tinubu Should Step Down For Me -Accord Party Presidential Candidate, Imumolen Reveals Publish on 2023-02-09 12:28:07