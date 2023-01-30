Why Obi & Kwankwaso Are ‘Handicapped’ In The Race For 2023 Presidency – Naja’ atu Muhammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Renowned activist and former Director in the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’ atu Muhammed, has explained that the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, counterpart, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, are handicapped (politically) in the race for the presidency, because the duo started (joined) their political parties too close to the 2023 elections (Punch).

The Activist who gave this explanation, while speaking in a recent interview on why she dumped the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, argued that Obi and Kwankwaso lacked effective structures capable of winning the election, due to the aforesaid problem.

In her words; “I respect Obi highly. He has been the rallying point for the youth in this country. However, both Obi and Kwankwaso are handicapped now. They started their parties too close to elections, and they don’t have structures. So, no matter how hard you try, it is difficult to make it.”

