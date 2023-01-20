Why Obasanjo Deregistered Atiku And I From The PDP – Senator Ben Obi

Senator Ben Obi, the running mate of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar under the Action Congress (AC) in 2007 has stated that contrary to popular belief, Atiku didn’t leave the PDP on his own accord

In 2007, Ben Obi was the Senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district under the platform of the PDP before he joined the AC alongside Atiku and when Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the party, he chose Obi as his running mate.

Speaking during an interview with AIT News, Ben Obi said after Obasanjo had a fallout with Atiku during their second term in office, he deregistered Atiku and him from the PDP. He said this was the reason why Atiku joined the AC where he eventually got the party’s presidential ticket.

In Ben Obi’s exact words: “…We were deregistered by President Obasanjo, not that we left the PDP. We were deregistered as PDP members. So when the press went to town about all of this, Obasanjo now said Atiku should come and register in his office. Being a democrat, he knew the implications. How can he go and register in your office, is your office his ward? So we knew that they were some pranks there. That was how the Action Congress was formed and Atiku ended up as the presidential candidate”.

