Why ‘Oba Of Lagos’ Is Trending After Peter Obi Held Mega Rally In His State

Following the labor party presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi’s Mega Rally in the state on Saturday, the oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwon Akinolu, is trending on social media.

As part of the ongoing presidential campaign that they are doing, Peter Obi and his entourages assaulted the city of Lagos in advance of the general election in February.

Despite this, the demonstration is being organized in the wake of a fruitful event in Abuja.

The demonstration that Peter obi held in Lagos was split into two parts. A road walk was the first activity that the previous governor of Anambra had his supporters participate in. During a trek from the island to the mainland, the presidential candidate for the Labor Party led a massive crowd while he was traveling in his convoy.

After finishing the walk, they arrived to Tafawa Balewa Square, where his supporters were already gathered and waiting for him to arrive.

It has come to everyone’s attention that Peter Obi did not pay the Oba of Lagos a visit at his palace.

On the other hand, the reason he gave for not coming has not been disclosed.

