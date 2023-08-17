Why Nyesom Wike Visited Me – APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje Reveals

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has explained why the immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, paid him a visit, emphasising that the Minister-designate is eager to work with the ruling party. The former Kano State governor underlined his firm belief that Wike’s presence will strengthen the APC’s chances in 2027.

According to The PUNCH, Ganduje made the revelation during a solidarity visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by former Plateau State Governor and Director General of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Bako Lalong. However, the 73-year-old lawmaker denied addressing the alleged defection of the former Rivers State governor to the ruling APC.

Ganduje said: “You know Wike is an honourable Minister designate, so he came, we talked, because I was looking for him to congratulate him on that. He came over to congratulate me as well. “We discussed how, once he is fully ordained, he will work very hard to advance the ministry to which he has been assigned, and he is willing to cooperate.” But we didn’t talk about whether he should come to APC or not.”

Continuing, the national chairman revealed that, while having Wike in the party will improve their chances in the next election, they have begun working on a blueprint that will increase followership to the point where many other political parties will merge with the APC.

