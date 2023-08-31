‘Why Nyesom Wike May Not Perform Like Nasir El-Rufai As FCT Minister’ -Ali M. Ali

Ali M. Ali, the former Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, has suggested that the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, might not exhibit the same performance level as one of his predecessors, Nasir El-rufai.

During an interview on Television Continental (TVC), Ali explained that unlike Wike, El-rufai was able to carry out certain actions, such as demolishing structures in the FCT, because he had not shown a strong inclination towards partisan politics at that time.

Ali stated, “I believe Wike might find himself in a challenging situation. While he may possess the capacity as an individual, he will soon realize that Abuja, unlike his home state of Rivers, has various conflicting interests. Being a politician, he faces more complexities compared to El-rufai. During his time as FCT Minister, El-rufai boldly executed extensive demolition tasks. Unlike Wike, El-rufai was equipped with the necessary expertise and determination, unburdened by political affiliations. As we know, El-rufai is a Quantity Surveyor. When he took office as minister, he hadn’t shown strong alignment with partisan politics. This allowed him to make decisions unencumbered by political considerations.”

Watch The Video From 2:15 Minutes

