‘Why Not Post Videos Of Tinubu Making Speech without gaffes’ – Sam Omatseye drags Tinubu attackers

Popular Nigerian novelist, Sam Omatseye has slammed the attackers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu by saying why will they not post videos of him making good and clear speeches without gaffes, rather they will post ones where he makes gaffes.

Omatseye who posted a video of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu making a speech without gaffes said that a video like this will not be posted by his attacker because they prefer the ones with gaffes.

According to Sam Omatseye on his verified Twitter account, He said, “I know they will not post this, but na doctored video them go dey post”

Below is a screenshot of his tweet.

Kindly leave a comment with your opinion on Sam Omatseye’s reply to Tinubu attackers.

