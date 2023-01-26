Why Nobody In APC Wants To Say Anything About Tinubu’s Fitness -Naja’atu Mohammed Breaks Silence

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former member of the Presidential campaign council of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hajia Naja’atu Mohammed, during her interview with the Arise TV during the Arise TV morning show noted that the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unfit to become the next president of Nigeria.

she stated that nobody wants to prove in APC that Tinubu is unfit because they have been bribed the say what they are saying.

Nobody wants to prove that because everyone is bribed to say what they wants to say. However, Nigerians can see, they see him everyday. The last clip of him was him calling Atiku Governor of Anambra state. We don’t need adapter to tell us that, people must understand that”. You can watch the video by clicking on the link below;

