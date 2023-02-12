Why No Other Presidential Candidate Except Tinubu Has Paid Me A Visit -Tanko Yakassai Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has revealed the likely reason the various presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 elections had all failed to pay him a visit, except for the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The elder statesman who was speaking during an interview, according to Punch noted that the other presidential candidates who have not paid him a visit are probably aware that he won’t change his mind from supporting the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, if they eventually decide to come and seek his support.

He however stressed that he will support Tinubu till the end of the election, as the former governor of Lagos state had first visited him sometime in 2021 to talk about his intention and seek his support for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking further, Yakassai noted that all others have given up on him in paying him a visit towards their presidential bid.

In his words… “Maybe they know me well enough that I won’t change my mind. That was why they gave up. No single person approached me for support and I have made up my mind that I will support Tinubu till the end of the election”

What’s your opinion about this statement? Kindly drop your thoughts in the comment section below.

TaurusBaby (

)