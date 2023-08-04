Why No One Can Kill Moses And Why It Took Only God Almighty To Kill Him – Johnson Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding cleric of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries International, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has revealed why no one can kill Moses, and why it took only God almighty to kill Him.

According to the cleric, as revealed in his words, from 01:27, of the video, when God created man, he had to rest on the 7th day of creation, this is because, after creation, man became a god, and two gods can’t be working at the same time. One had to rest for the other. As revealed by the cleric, from 01:40 of the video, Moses said to God that He should show him His glory; after God revealed His glory to Moses, Moses then became a god. That is why nobody could kill Moses.

After Moses told God to show him His glory, and God did, he became a god. As soon as Moses saw God’s glory and he became a god, no one could kill him. Since no human being can kill a god, it took God almighty by Himself to kill Moses when it was time for him to die. The cleric has then revealed in his words, from 02:02 to 02:17 of the video that, the reason why Satan came to request the body of Moses is because he needed to keep it in a museum where he would then start to study his body to know what was in it that made him a god.

