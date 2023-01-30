Why No Billionaire Has Ever Become Nigeria’s President -Dan Nwanyanwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ZLP presidential candidate, Dan Nwanyanwu, has said that no billionaire has occupied the presidential seat so far. Speaking on AIT , Dan Nwanyanwu explained the reason for the stated occurrence.

In response to the topic, Nwanyanwu said, “Someone asked me if I planned to be the minister for petroleum if I got elected, and I declined.” However, I will give my minister a six-month ultimatum to sell PMS for N100 per liter. I will sack the minister if he or she fails. I have no godfather, but the other candidates either have godfathers or they themselves are godfathers. I have God as my father.

He added, “I was also asked why I was contesting against billionaires.” However, I responded by saying no billionaire has ever become Nigeria’s president because God is not unjust. He cannot give you everything, and that will not be different in the coming election. Aside from that, I can show you signs that I am fit and healthy to be president.

