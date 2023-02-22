This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Nigerians won’t vote for Tinubu – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said that Nigerians will not vote for the All Progressives Congress and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, considering their “level of corruption, incompetence, insensitivity, lack of leadership and arrogance in failure”.

Voting for the APC and Tinubu would be “endorsing corruption,” according to Debo Ologunagba, the party’s national publicity secretary, who was speaking at a news conference on Wednesday at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

“It is obvious that any support for the APC and its Presidential Candidate is an endorsement of ineptitude, insensitivity, lack of leadership, and conceit in defeat.

Bola Tinubu, the party’s controversial presidential candidate, and the All Progressives Congress, on the other hand, “treated Nigerians with unpardonable disdain by refusing to engage the people in interactive sessions, debates, and media interviews,” the author claimed.

According to Ologunagba, Atiku has continued to show that he is still a Pan-Nigeria leader with the necessary skills, abilities, moral character, endurance, presence of mind, commitment, sense of responsibility, and readiness to guide our country at this pivotal juncture.

“During the campaign, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, energetically traveled throughout our nation, engaging various Nigerians in diverse fora; consultative meetings, interactive sessions, town hall meetings, faith-based platforms, media interviews, and political rallies, articulating their plans, solutions, and selling the message of hope to Nigerians.

“While Atiku Abubakar continues to engage Nigerians on issues that are crucial to our country, such as national unity and stability, security, restructuring, infrastructure development, and empowerment of the people through diversification, Asiwaju Tinubu resigned from office because he has no solution to the numerous issues the APC, which he admitted to bringing into office, has brought upon our country.

“Since he emerged as the APC’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu and the APC have not been able to participate in a campaign on issues; instead, their attention has been on personalities and irrelevances, even displays of unseriousness and humor,” he claimed.

