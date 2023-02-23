Why Nigerians Think APC Govs Are At War With President Buhari Over New Naira Policy – Idris Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director of Strategic Communications for the Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Idris Mohammed, has argued that Nigerians think the party’s Governors are at war with the president, Muhammadu Buhari, as it regards the new CBN naira policy; because they (Nigerians) are not familiar with the robust political checks and balances currently being displayed within the ruling party (Punch).

Idris Mohammed and President Muhammdu Buhari.

Mohammed, who made this assertion in a recent interview, while speaking about the court case instituted by some APC Governors against the federal government, argued that Nigerians had continuously been exposed to political parties, where every member move in the same direction and agree on the same ideology hence, explaining why many of them are seeing what is happening between the APC governors and the president as a war, instead of a normal robust political check and balance.

Mohammed who visibly thought that the legal battle was a pointer to the fact that the APC is a robust party, declared; “I don’t think they are at war. I think that they only disagreed with some of the policies… The APC is such a robust political party that it has a process of putting itself in check. This is what is happening. Nigerians are not used to that. They are used to having a political party that will go in a direction and everybody flows.”

Going by his views, the legal battle over the new naira does not mean that the APC Governors are at war with president Buhari, neither does it mean that the party was disintegrating.

Images: Punch, Premium Times

