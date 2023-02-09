Why Nigerians Should Be Worried About Supreme Court Judgment Favoring Lawan – Akin Olaoye

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the recent Supreme Court judgment declaring Ahmad Lawan as the rightful All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer to contest for the Yobe-North Senatorial seat in the upcoming general elections continues to occupy the front burner of public discussions, Labour Party chieftain, and Public affairs analyst, Akin Olaoye has come out to share his thoughts on the controversial judgment.

Speaking during an interview on PLUS TV’s ‘The Runup’ Program a few hours ago, Olaoye, who is a member of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, stated that the ruling of the Apex court in favor of Lawan calls for worry among Nigerians because it has shown that the judiciary cannot be counted upon to deliver judgments based on equity and justice if peradventure, the results of the upcoming general elections are brought before it by aggrieved parties.

“So, I think we are now in an era of what I call chronic judicial rascality. I say this because when you look at the precedence, especially with the last two elections, particularly that of Osun and the Tribunal, that is a flashpoint. Nigerians ought to be worried. Is the judiciary up for sale? Do we have judges who are basically looking at the letters of the law and Instead of making sure there is fairness and equity, are choosing to turn a blind eye? You look at the Senate President’s situation and you have to ask yourself, how did we arrive at this point?

The Electoral Act as amended, says that you cannot participate in two primaries within an electoral cycle. You can’t run for president and at the same time, have your name on the ballot for senate. You have to pick one. And I think this political horse-trading or what I like to call ‘political deceit’ that we kept seeing in previous election cycles, is why people who belong to the Establishment keep having their way. So, when we see the Supreme Court, which is supposed to be the last hope for the common Nigerian, doing what it has done, what precedence does it set for future elections? The Electoral Act is a game-changer, but when the judiciary fails to live up to its mandate, then what hope is there for the common man? Nigerians need to speak up because the office of the citizen is the highest political office in the land.”

