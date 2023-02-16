Why Nigerians Should Be Thanking Buhari For The New Money Policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Federal government of Nigeria and CBN has introduced a new money policy that would help to improve the value of currency in the foreign markets. However, this new money policy has not been fair to the citizens who have launched mass protests over high charges by the POS Agents and the Scarcity of funds in the commercial banks. On the brighter side, the new money policy have helped solved some problems ravaging the country for a very long time. Here are few reasons why Nigerians should be thanking the federal government for the introduction of the new money policy.

1. High Chances Of Free and Fair election

The new money policy have caused Naira scarcity and this would have a great impact on the national elections taking place on 25th February. In the past Nigerian elections, there have been many cases of vote buying, but with the current money policy, politicians won’t be able to buy people’s choices with their money. Buhari has finally delivered his policy on ensuring a free and fair elections, and Nigerians should be thanking him and not cursing him. The Federal Government has done his best to use the new money policy to curb the corruption ravaging the country.

2. Reduced crime rate

Since the new money policy was introduced in Nigeria, crime rate has reduced significantly. There are now rare cases of Kidnapping and laundering, which shows that the new money policy is causing more good than harm. It’s true that citizens are suffering hardship because of the new policy, but on the brighter side, it has helped to the improve the security in he country. Prior before the new money policy, there were many cases of kidnapping and requesting of Ransom from the Federal government and individuals. This criminal act has reduced significantly and is gradually making Nigeria a safe country once more.

valentinoigwe (

)