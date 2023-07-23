Why Nigeria won’t be on right track even if Tinubu distributes N50,000 palliative – APC chieftain

A key member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo, Olumuyiwa Adu, has asked President Bola Tinubu to reduce the expense of government, particularly on the salaries of political appointees, and direct the nation’s resources for the benefit of its people.

According to The Punch, Mr. Adu, who spoke in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, noted that Nigeria’s economic dilemma went beyond giving the populace painkillers, especially to lessen the impact of the loss of gasoline subsidies.

“Except we sit down and think about the allocation of our wealth in this country and distribution of our resources in this country. Then, we can never get it right,” the APC chieftain told reporters during the weekend while reacting to the removal of the fuel subsidy by Mr Tinubu.

He argued that the earlier proposed palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal could not have solved the problems of many Nigerians suffering with the astronomical rise in the prices of commodities and cost of living.

The politician believes that Nigeria won’t surmount the problems even if Mr. Tinubu distributes N50,000 to every family.

He reiterated that the cost of governance should be channeled to infrastructure and the country’s education system.

The African Development Bank (AFDB) recently observed that the bloated size of government comes with a high cost of public sector expenditures and that it has an alarmingly unfavorable impact on the nation’s development process.

Mr. Adu backed up the AFDB’s stance by stating that the expense of the Nigerian government is excessively high and that it disgusts him that the advantages primarily benefit a small group of political elites who show little regard for the wellbeing of the populace.

The president must be ready to reduce the cost of governance and excesses that continue to stifle the nation’s development, he said, even though Mr. Tinubu has expressed his desire to advance in managing the country’s economy.

Political economists have noted repeatedly that reducing the cost of government in Nigeria will assist manage the economy of the nation, with the money saved going toward development.

Many have questioned the enormous salaries received by federal politicians for several years, as well as the overgrown bureaucracies – massive ministries, agencies, and parastatals – that have turned into a cog in Nigeria’s economic development.

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK (

)