Why My Husband Peter Obi Was Sacked As Governor Of Anambra Two Times – Margaret Obi

Margaret Obi the wife of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has disclosed why her husband was removed from office two separate times when he was governor of Anambra State.

During a town hall meeting with women in Rivers State, Mrs. Obi said after her husband contested in the 2003 Anambra gubernatorial election where Chris Ngige was declared winner, he went to court because he believed that he was the true winner of the election and after three years his mandate was restored. According to Mrs. Obi, shortly after Peter Obi was sworn into office in 2006 he was sacked by members of the state House of Assembly who felt that he was stingy, however, he went to court where he got reinstated.

Speaking further, she said Peter Obi refused to contest in the 2007 Anambra gubernatorial election because he believed that he had not completed his tenure of four years in the office having been sworn in in 2006. She said Obi was forced to leave office but he was able to recover his mandate once again in the Supreme Court which ruled that the tenure of an elected person starts officially from the time when the person takes an oath of office.

At about 1 hour and 15 minutes into a video shared on YouTube by Aisha Yesufu, Mrs. Obi said: “When he contested in 2003, his mandate was stolen and he said he would go to court. After 3 years in court, his mandate was restored. He was later impeached, do you know why he was impeached? They said he is stingy. He was later removed from office and he went back to court and was reinstated

“Not too long after, they said they would do election and he said he won’t contest in the election, that he would go to court again. He went to the High Court, then to the Court of Appeal, and then to Supreme Court looking for what was called ‘term interpretation’. The Supreme Court ruled that in the Constitution of Nigeria, the tenure of an elected person begins from the day the person takes the oath of office and that was why Peter Obi returned as Governor of Anambra State”.

