Why Moises Caicedo flopped on his Chelsea debut yesterday at the London Stadium

Chelsea football club succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 defeat at the London Olympic stadium to ten men Westham united side, Mauricio Pochettino second game in charge did not go as he expected against a very stubborn Westham united side.

The home side took the lead inside the first seven minutes of the game but Chelsea showed character and played some dominate football before equalizing the game before the half time break, after wasting an opportunity to take the lead through the penalty spot, Westham united came back into the second half and should fine clinical instinct to score twice.

Moises Caicedo made his debut for Chelsea against Westham united Twitter photos

The game saw Mauricio Pochettino give a debut to expensive signing Moises Caicedo in the second half but it was a debut to forget for the hard tackling defensive midfielder, in the 37 minutes played, he lost possession eight times, committed two fouls, one shot off target and committed a penalty.

Moises Caicedo gave away a penalty Twitter photos

The question on everyone’s lips is why did he really flop on his debut considering the price Chelsea paid for him and the expectations on his shoulders, the reasons are simple.

First the midfielder never had a preseason preparations with Chelsea and also did not even have a proper pre-season preparations with Brighton and Hove Albion due to the transfer saga.

Secondly the formation Chelsea played against Westham united did not really suit him as he looked lost for the majority of the game and he clearly lacked an on field relationship with his teammates, Moises Caicedo may have flopped yesterday but be will certainly come good in this young and exciting Chelsea team.

Moises Caicedo looked dejected at the end of full time Twitter photos

Moises Caicedo Twitter photos

Teamgifted (

)