Why Many Times We Want Things To Happen And They Are Not Happening – David Ibiyeomie

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder and senior pastor of Salvation Ministries spoke to his members on ‘Praise For Supernatural Victory – Part 2’ Salvation Ministries – Home of Success, 16th July 2023, Second Service.

During his sermon, he revealed why many times we want things to happen and they are not happening. He said, “many times we want things to happen but they are not happening because we are not provoking God to make them happen. That I give you a phone does not mean that the phone will ring on its own if you don’t turn it on. If that phone is off it is useless, you must turn it on for you to receive calls. God will not manifest if you don’t give Him praise even if He is with you. Psalms 149:6-9, do you know to enjoy victory you need vengeance? It takes vengeance to enjoy victory.

He the said, “All kings who are troubling you, they will be bound today. Church Gist. Those who said: “I’m in charge here, God will bind them as you praise Him. You know there are some people who are so arrogant, ‘Forget that man we go take money finish am’. God will bind them as you praise Him. Those who believe and trust in their money to fight us, their money will fail them, money will fail such persons.

Fast forward the VIDEO to 2 hours 12 minutes 20 seconds

