Why Manchester United Might Challenge Manchester City And Arsenal For EPL Glory 2023/2024

Team from England’s Premier League In the Premier League last year, Manchester United came in third, behind Manchester City and Arsenal.

They triumphed in the Carabao Cup and progressed to the semifinals of both the FA Cup and Europa League.Erik Ten Hag’s tenure as manager has gotten off to a successful start.

While on the whole they enjoyed a successful season, certain players, including Maguire and goalie David De Gea, fell short of expectations.In addition, they suffered injuries that slowed them down.

Despite this, the 2023–2024 season has a chance to be the Red Devils’ best ever.Erik Ten Hag, their manager, is competent.The manager who took Ajax to the Champions League semifinals and won three league titles with them is the right man to lead United to victory.

The manager has made some key additions to the roster.Mason Mount was signed away from Chelsea, while Andre Onana, a goalkeeper, is rumored to be on his way.United has also been connected to a number of other players.They could be the finest, actually.

Manchester United already has three talented young players in Garnercho, Mainoo, and Amad, thus they don’t need any more acquisitions.United may benefit from having such talented players.Last season, they were at the peak of their abilities, and if Ten Hag is right, they will establish their worth.

United’s star player Marcus Rashford may also need to show a clean record of play.He may try to rack up as many points as possible.He can help United just as much as Haaland did last season.If Erik Ten Hag can shape Rashford well, he may potentially do amazing things.

Finally, Mount, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes will form a powerhouse midfield.This is the foundation upon which Manchester United stands.This highly skilled and inventive midfield is crucial to United’s success.

For the aforementioned reasons, they could pose a threat to Manchester City and Arsenal.

