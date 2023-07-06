Why Manchester United have made Mason Mount their new No.7

During their pre-transfer discussions, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag made an offer to Mason Mount to wear the number seven jersey.

This gesture from Ten Hag indicates the importance United locations on Mount and the pivotal function he’s anticipated to play withinside the team. Mount’s recognition of the range seven makes him the 10th participant at United to don this iconic jersey on account that constant squad numbers had been brought in 1993.

Previously, Alejandro Garnacho become being taken into consideration for the variety, which have become to be had after Cristiano Ronaldo left in November. It is really well worth noting that enthusiasts have been not able to buy a domestic blouse with “Garnacho 49” published on it remaining week.

By sporting this mythical wide variety, Mount joins the ranks of esteemed United gamers like George Best and Bryan Robson.

On Wednesday, Mason Mount finalized his switch from Chelsea to Manchester United and dedicated to a five-yr agreement with the opportunity of an extra yr.

The wide variety seven jersey at Manchester United holds substantial ancient importance. After Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona took on the long-lasting quantity at some stage in his first complete season with the membership in 1993-94. Following Cantona’s unexpected retirement in 1997, David Beckham inherited the quantity.

Beckham sooner or later departed for Real Madrid in 2003, and it changed into at some stage in that equal summer time season that Manchester United received Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo wore the wide variety seven jersey in separate stints with the membership. However, the range appeared to hold a curse after Ronaldo’s departure in 2009, which noticed him depart for a world-report switch to Madrid.

The acquisition of the wide variety seven jersey through Michael Owen in 2009 turned into met with controversy, given his preceding affiliation with Liverpool. Unfortunately, Owen’s tenure at Manchester United became plagued with the aid of using injuries, and he controlled to attain handiest 17 dreams over 3 seasons.

Antonio Valencia took at the quantity seven in 2012 however had a woeful performance, main him to request a go back to his preceding squad wide variety of 25 after simply one season.

Angel di Maria, Memphis Depay, and Alexis Sanchez have been 3 high-profile signings who all didn’t stay as much as expectancies whilst sporting the quantity seven jersey at United. They have been taken into consideration luxurious disappointments.

Edinson Cavani, who arrived at United at the cut-off date day in October 2020, proved to be an inconsistent squad member, which raised doubts approximately his suitability for the variety seven.

Following the begin of the 2021-22 season, Manchester United acquired unique permission to reassign the wide variety seven jersey from Cavani to Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Ronaldo’s 2d spell with the membership ended on a bitter be aware while he carried out an unauthorized interview and expressed a loss of appreciate for supervisor Erik ten Hag.

