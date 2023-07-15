Why Manchester United Could Struggle Next Season

Due to the fact that their team has been doing well as of late, supporters of Manchester United are hopeful that their club will have a successful season in the Premier League in the coming year. Since taking over as manager of the Red Devils during the summer transfer window of 2022, Erik Ten Hag has been responsible for the team’s remarkable play.

Under the direction of the Dutchman, the club has been playing attractive football, and their overall performance has been consistently strong throughout each game week. Under Ten Hag’s leadership, they brought home one trophy, and they came very close to bringing home another before the season was through.

They have what it takes to be battling with the Cityzens and the Gunners, which have been the two finest teams in the league. United fans anticipate their club to be one of the best in the league and participate in the title race with Arsenal and Manchester City.

On the other hand, things can turn out differently for United, and they would have a difficult time winning the league the next season. Arsenal and Manchester City are currently in a much stronger position than United, both in terms of their overall performance and the quality of their teams.

This puts Manchester United at a disadvantage because they are now undergoing a rebuilding process, and it may take some time for them to reach the same level as Pep Guardiola’s players and Mikel Arteta’s side. Even if they are successful in making some enormous additions this summer, it will not be simple for them to win the league, and the best achievement they can hope to achieve is to finish in the top.

However, Erik Tem Hag is putting together a fantastic team at Old Trafford, and judging by the way in which this group has been performing, there are going to be significant expectations placed on them in the upcoming seasons. If he stays at Old Trafford for a longer period of time, he will have the opportunity to dominate European football and win titles.

