Why Man Utd are being reasonable with their asking price for Maguire.

Manchester United have set a price tag of £50 million for their centre-back Harry Maguire, signalling their stance on the player’s potential transfer. Despite a challenging season for Maguire, United’s valuation of the defender reflects their reasonable approach to player transfers. With the emergence of new defensive options and a change in the pecking order, the club’s decision to recoup a portion of their initial investment is understandable. This article delves into the rationale behind Manchester United’s asking price for Maguire and explores the implications for potential suitors.

Photo credit: the independent

A Justified Price:

1. Performance and Competition:

Harry Maguire’s playing time was limited last season, as he faced competition from the likes of Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw. With a decrease in starts and concerns about his form, it is reasonable for Manchester United to evaluate his market value based on his recent performances.

2. Market Conditions:

The transfer market is constantly evolving, influenced by factors such as player demand, financial constraints, and club requirements. Manchester United’s asking price for Maguire reflects their assessment of the current market, considering his age, contract length, and recent performances.

3. Recouping Investments:

Having initially signed Maguire for a club-record fee of £80 million in 2019, Manchester United’s willingness to accept a lower offer indicates their desire to recoup a portion of their investment. This is a common practise in the transfer market, as clubs aim to balance their financial books and manage squad restructuring.

4. Player Suitability:

Maguire’s playing style and attributes may not be an ideal fit for every team. Potential suitors need to consider their defensive requirements, tactical systems, and financial resources when evaluating the suitability of the player. Manchester United’s asking price reflects their belief in Maguire’s value and the role he can play within their squad.

Imjohn (

)