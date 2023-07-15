Why Man United Should Sign Ajax Dusan Tadic On Free Transfer This Summer

The transfer window is currently buzzing and clubs are constantly seeking ways to strengthen their squads in the transfer market. Despite having already signed Mason Mount, it would be a very wise decision to consider signing Dusan Tadic on a free transfer from Ajax. Tadic will be leaving on a free transfer this summer after mutually agreeing with Ajax to seek new competition. In this article, we explore the reasons why Tadic would be a perfect fit for the Red Devils, and why this potential signing could be a wise move for Manchester United.

One of the primary reasons why Manchester United should pursue Dusan Tadic is his experience and leadership qualities. Tadic has played at the highest level of European football, both domestically and internationally. His time at Ajax has seen him lead a young and talented team to domestic and European success. As Manchester United look to rebuild and reclaim their former glory, Tadic’s experience and leadership on and off the field will bring qualities to the squad.

Tadic’s versatility is another factor that makes him an attractive talent for Manchester United. Throughout his career, he has showcased his ability to excel in various positions across the forward line. Whether playing as a central striker, attacking midfielder, or on either flank, Tadic’s technical skills, vision, and goal-scoring prowess make him a threat.

With United’s attacking options sometimes lacking consistency, Tadic’s versatility would offer Erik Ten Hag a range of tactical options and help maintain a fluid attacking system.Signing Dusan Tadic on a free transfer would be a good business for Manchester United. In an era of inflated transfer fees, securing a player of Tadic’s caliber without paying would allow the club to allocate their resources to other areas of the squad.

