After a campaign that saw them make great strides in being a good team, Manchester United fans are looking forward to the 2022/23 campaign. The team’s failure to perform in Erik Ten Hag’s first season as manager has made the club’s fans expect more from the team next season.

This is a remarkable achievement as the Dutchman has just started his first season with the Red Devils winning trophies under the Dutchman. The Ten Hag has a strong chance of leading Manchester United to a winning streak in the 2023-2024 season.

He is currently building a great team with the potential to win several European competitions, including the Premier League. He has already brought Champions League games to Old Trafford and could do well in the league if he gets the right signings in the summer transfer window.

This summer he made contact with several big players and confirmed the signings of two players. Andre Onana is expected to join Manchester United in the coming days and Mason Mount’s move to Old Trafford has already been completed.

They are likely to sign 2-3 more players before the transfer window closes which could be a huge improvement for the team in the upcoming campaign. Manchester United fans are looking forward to the upcoming season as they expect their club to play their best game possible.

The team is expected to sign more players throughout the summer, giving them a competitive edge, and providing a fully-built squad for next season. Productive Striker, Defensive Player, and Defensive Midfielder are the three positions the club’s fans will be waiting for before the start of next season.

Erik Ten Hag has already established himself as one of the best managers in Europe and has the potential to contribute significantly to Manchester United’s stunning success for years to come. As the club has developed well, there is a good chance of winning a big prize next season.

