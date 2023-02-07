This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Latest Polls Projecting Obi In The Lead Should Not Be Disregarded – Prof Abiodun Adeniyi

Amid ongoing public debate that has greeted the recent polls projecting Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi as the likely winner of the upcoming presidential elections, renowned political analyst, and Professor of Communications at Baze University, Abiodun Adeniyi has come out to explain why this latest round of polling should not be dismissed with a wave of the hand.

Recall that on Saturday, February 5, 2023, a poll conducted by Nextier SPD, an African-based international development consulting firm, revealed projected Obi in the lead with 37 percent, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second with 27 percent. The All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was projected at third place having polled 24 percent. According to the company, a total of 144 enumerators gathered data from 3000 Nigerians scattered across the country.

As expected, the result was greeted with derision from both the ruling APC and the PDP who dismissed the credibility of the polls, describing it as biased.

However, speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time’ a few hours ago, Prof Adeniyi argued that the Nextier Polls should not be dismissed with a wave of the hand, judging by the hard work and method applied by Nextier. He, however, pointed out the result of the polls may be generating the kind of controversy it is doing because it was conducted very close to election period.

“From reading the polls and from all its details, I think there is a high level of empiricism. A lot of work went into it even though we tend to mathematize the process. And of cause, you can reasonably see that it is evidence-based research using all the appropriate methodologies. But the problem now is the time it is coming out. And, of cause, you do not expect that such a result at this point in time will not be politicized. We are in a system that does not yet very used to polls and we don’t believe in it that much.

And when you look at the analysis and listen to the analogy of the ‘soup’ used by the company, you will find that they are correct. No matter how big a pot of soup is, you would still have to use a spoon to taste the quality. These are what polls are. In a nation of 200 million people with about 90 million voters, you cannot poll all of them. You can only get a sample. It can even be as small as 50 people. As long as the analysis and mathematics are done properly, it can serve as a pointer.”

You can watch Professor Abiodun Adeniyi’s interview below:

