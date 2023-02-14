This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Last Two Elections Under APC Administration In Lagos Have Been The Most Violent – Dr. Ikokwu

Amid palpable tension that greeted the brutal attacks on Labour Party supporters by suspected political thugs in Lagos over the weekend, renowned public affairs analyst, and policy expert, Dr. Constance Ikokwu has come out to share her thoughts on the unfortunate incident.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘Prime Time, program with Charles Aniagolu on Tuesday, Dr. Ikokwu decried the attacks while stating that Lagos has been known to set such dangerous trends in past elections.

Going further, she said that though Lagos is a wonderful cosmopolitan city that has and still accommodates Nigerians from all tribes and tongues, the ruling class in the state, however, has chosen to hold on to power by any means, which has sometimes included open threats and attacks against persons from certain tribes who hold different political views and inclinations.

“What is happening in Lagos is a dangerous trend and it should be taken seriously. People who are interested in the betterment of Nigeria are flustered completely. This incident has happened before and can be compared to 2019 and 2015 when certain people in Lagos were profiled ethnically and stopped from voting on Election Day just because of their political affiliation.

It is also connected to statements from traditional rulers saying “we’re going to push you into the lagoon if you don’t vote for us”, and “If you do not vote for us then leave our city.” Those kinds of statements are terrible for our democracy because that means you are saying that someone must be compelled or forced to vote for you. It should’t is so because there is free will and free choice. There is freedom in democracy and you should be able to go out there and vote for whomever you choose. Lagos has been a city that has accommodated different tribes for many years. You know, a wonderful cosmopolitan city where people who come from different tribes live and go about their business. But under this APC administration in the last two elections, we have seen people being attacked because they do not vote for the so-called owner of the land. It should worry us terribly.”

You can watch Dr. Constance Ikokwu’s analysis on ARISE TV below:

SOURCE: YouTube.

Content created and supplied by: FranklySpeaking123 (via 50minds

News )

