Why Kwankwaso’s Remarks On Obi’s Candidacy At Chatham House Was A Joke Taken Too Far – Fred Itua

In the wake of his recent appearance at the UK’s prestigious institute of Foreign Affairs popularly known as Chatham House, the presidential flag bearer of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been criticized by renowned public affairs analyst, Fred Itua over his unsavory remarks against the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Gregory Obi.

Recall that while responding to a question from a member of the audience on why his proposed alliance with Peter Obi didn’t materialize, Kwankwaso argued that the talks for a merger between the NNPP and Labour party broke down because he discovered that the Movement in the Labour Party was born out of ethnic and religious sentiments that were being fueled by social media euphoria. He then went on to insist that he would not have stepped down for Obi because he (Kwankwaso) was a Ph.D. holder and not a trader.

Reacting to Kwankwaso’s remarks at Chatham House during an interview on NEWS CENTRAL TV’s ‘Newspaper Review’ on Thursday morning, Itua insisted that not only were the NNPP flag bearer’s assertions about Obi’s candidature wide off the mark but it was a joke taken too far. Going further, the renowned public affairs analyst argued that going by his antecedents over the years, if anyone was to be accused of playing ethical and religiously colored politics, it would be Kwankwaso himself.

He said; “First of all, Kwankwaso is not in a position to make those claims, if you judge by his antecedents. He is wrong. Though I am not a big fan of Obi for certain reasons I am not ready to disclose here, but I must say that he is not the founder of the Labour Party. He only joined that platform when it became obvious that the PDP wasn’t going to create a level playing field for its aspirants before Atiku Abubakar emerged as its candidate. So, Obi only settled for that party and used it as his platform for his presidential ambition. And it has so far gained the kind of steam that nobody expected in the beginning.

So, to claim that the Labour Party is founded on religion and ethnicity is wrong. The chairman of that party, if I am being sure, is from Edo State which is predominantly Christian but not an Igbo population. The person who should defend his record when it comes to religion and ethnicity, unfortunately, should be Kwankwaso, who as a governor, if you remember very well, was one of those who championed the defeat of Jonathan just for one reason that it was the turn of the North to produce the next president. So, for someone who is known to be very clannish and tends to pander to ethnic sentiments, to accuse Obi of doing the same, I think it’s just a joke taken too far.”

