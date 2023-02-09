This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Keyamo Should Have Distanced Himself From Campaigning For Tinubu Just Like Ngige Did – Shaibu

Atiku Abubakar’s campaign staff has been encouraged to publicly criticize President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration by Bola Tinubu, according to Phrank Shaibu, the spokesman for Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

Phrank Shaibu claims that Festus Keyamo is a member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and that, given the way Bola Tinubu and Bayo Onanuga have been attacking the president verbally, he should have left Bola Tinubu’s campaign in an honorable manner, just as Ngige did when he decided not to support any candidate.

If Malami is a public enemy, how does Keyamo sit next to Malami at Federal Executive Council meetings, questioned Phrank Shaibu. He said, “Doesn’t it also suggest that Keyamo is a member of the failed administration if Tinubu thinks Buhari’s government is a failure?”

Bola Tinubu reportedly verbally attacked the Buhari administration owing to the naira redesign policy, according to Phrank Shaibu. According to Phrank Shaibu, Festus Keyamo would have done better to take on the Buhari government, of which he is a member, rather than participate in Bola Tinubu’s campaign, who has been speaking out against the Buhari administration recently.

