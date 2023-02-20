Why It’s Strange To See Fashola Supporting Buhari On A Policy Tinubu Is Fighting Against – Ughegbe

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid the ongoing faceoff between senior chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria over the contentious naira redesign/cash swap policy initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria, veteran journalist, and political analyst, Lemmy Ughegbe has come out to express his surprise at the stand taken by Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola on the controversial issue.

While speaking during an interview on Television Continental a few hours ago, Fashola criticized a recent statement made by the Minister of State for Labour and APC Presidential Campaign Spokesman, Festus Keyamo in which he asserted that Buhari was wrong for disobeying the order of the Supreme Court on suspending the ban on old 500 and 1000 naira notes.

Countering Keyamo, Fashola argued that it was well within the rights of the President to allow old 200 naira notes back into circulation in a bid to help ease the pain people have been going through as a result of the policy. According to the former Lagos governor, even though Nigerians have become unintended victims of the naira redesign policy, Buhari was not in contempt of the Supreme Court by standing his ground on keeping old 500 and 1000 naira notes out of circulation.

Reacting to Fashola’s statement during an interview on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Kaakaki’ program on Monday morning, Lemmy Ughegbe disclosed that he found the position taken by the former Lagos governor to be quite strange because everyone is aware that his political godfather, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is against the CBN naira redesign policy.

“Well, the current government has not hidden the fact that it cherry-picks what orders of the court to obey and which ones not to obey. So, it’s not surprising at all. And it is very interesting when you see the divergence of opinions even within the APC on this issue. It is more or less an issue of the APC running against itself. They are making the job of the opposition parties quite easy.

It is also quite strange and instructive that a Raji Fashola would support the president on a policy that his supposed godfather is opposing very seriously, especially in his very famous speech in Ogun State some weeks ago. I don’t even expect the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP to talk too much on this issue because the ruling party is already tearing itself apart talking about it.”

