Why It Is Wrong To Criticize Chelsea For Selling Kai Havertz And Mason Mount This Summer

Chelsea was criticized for selling Mason Mount and Kai Havertz to Premier league Rivals this summer. The West London club sold their two highest scorers to their Premier league rivals this summer.

Mason Mount, with 33 Goals in his Chelsea career was the Player with most goals for Chelsea in the squad last season while Kai Havertz, with 32 goals in his Chelsea career follows Mason Mount.

The duo both struggled at Chelsea last season but they have had brilliant moments in Chelsea jersey. Kai Havertz scored the goal that delivered Chelsea’s second ever UEFA champions league trophy while Mason Mount was Chelsea’s best Player for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

It’s easy to criticized Chelsea for letting both of them leave Stamford Bridge in the same summer transfer window, especially Mason Mount but Chelsea has made sure that they signed better Players as replacement.

The West London club has completed the transfer of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku this summer, and the duo have been impressive in the friendly games that Chelsea has played.

Everyone thought that Chelsea would still need to sign a new Striker after they signed Nicolas Jackson but the Senegalese Forward has shown that he has the attitude and attributes to lead Chelsea’s offense next season. The best part is that he didn’t cost Chelsea an outrageous fee as the West London club paid just £35million to sign him.

