Why It Is Too Late To Remove Asiwaju Tinubu As President -Dr Tokunbo Pearse

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in 2019, Dr Tokunbo Pearse has said that it is too late to remove Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

It would be recalled that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party are contesting the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking to Sun paper in an exclusive interview, Dr Dokubo said Tinubu has made several vital appointments that it would become difficult to remove him.

According to him, it would have been easy if Tinubu was not sworn in.

Hear him “The president has been given the highest honour of GCFR, the president has appointed Service Chiefs, the president is making appointments everywhere, he is doing his job, and he is already going abroad to represent the country, how are you going to remove him now? I think it’s too late, so that’s what I think.” He told Sun paper.

