Why it always amazes me when they give Lagos’ credit to Asiwaju Tinubu — Chijioke Agu

One of the spokespersons of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Chijioke Agu, gave a reason why it always baffles him when people give credit of Lagos state to the former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chijioke disclosed this in an interview with the AIT during the Democracy program and was talking about why Nigerians should vote for Atiku Abubakar among other presidential candidates.

Chijioke Agu began by saying that the state we are now in Nigeria needs urgent attention and that Nigerians can’t afford to put someone who is going to learn on the job.

According to him among the presidential candidates, his principal has the essential experience. However, he said that the APC government has ‘failed’ Nigerians and that the principal of the APC is not even campaigning with the government of APC that is part of but was campaigning with Lagos state he claimed he built.

He said talking about Lagos,

“It baffles me when people start ascribing a great state like Lagos to the presidential candidate of the APC, for some of us who have lived there almost all of our adult lives, we know that Lagos was a long story coming.

“Lagos has been the net port of Nigeria’s economy right from the creation of this country and every successive government both the federal government when it was the capital city and to successive both military and civilian administrations have made their marks in Lagos’s governance.

“For a man who comes in 1999 to claim he’s the father of Lagos and he built Lagos, I ask this simple question, the successive governors that you claimed you mentored, why is it that you are trying to remove all of them after one term?”

He then said that it is a big question for Nigeria to ask because “you are taking credit for what you do not create.”

