Why Is Wike Coming Out With Threats When He Doesn’t Even Understand The Abuja Master Plan – Nwekeaku

Professor Charles Nwekeaku of the Department of New Public Management, Nasarawa State University, has come out to say that the new FCT minister, Nyesom Wike doesn’t know very much about the Abuja master plan and his threats of pulling down structures not in line with the plan on his first day in office is perhaps a move too soon.

According to Professor Nwekeaku who appeared in an interview on Arise TV….

“Our problem is that we act before we think and I think that is what has been the problem. For example, I heard everything Wike said on TV yesterday, he has been Inaugurated as the new minister of the FCT. And he started by saying he will pull down any structure not in line with the Abuja master plan, I know he was the former governor of Rivers state but it shows he hasn’t read much about the master plan. Why is he coming out with threats when he doesn’t even understand the Abuja master?”

“We are eagerly waiting for a chance, but that change seems to be farfetched. Starting from the inauguration of President Tinubu where he greeted Nigerians with the announcement of the removal of fuel subsidy.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 1:15

