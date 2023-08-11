NEWS

Why Is Tinubu So Eager To Go To War On Behalf Of France & With The Backing Of France -Hajiya Najatu Muhammed

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read

It is no longer news that president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also the chairman of ECOWAS has called on military action against Niger.

It would be recalled that there was a recent coup in Niger that led to the removal of the democratically elected president of the country.

Speaking on the development, former Director, Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hajiya Najatu Muhammed in a statement which was made available to Daily Trust paper, claimed that Tinubu is in the hurry to call for war to enable him remain in power.

According to her, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows that he is not eligible for rerun if tribunal call for it.

Hear her “Tinubu is aware that he is not eligible to contest. The Tribunal judges know this, APC as a political party also knows this. So, why is Tinubu so eager to go to war on behalf of France and with the backing of France in the name of democracy?” Daily Trust paper quoted Najatu as saying.

Enecheojo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 344 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Attractive Lace Gown Styles That Fashionable Mothers Can Rock To Look Stylish.

8 mins ago

NNPP in crisis as chairmen reject NWC’s dissolution of state executive councils

14 mins ago

Hope Uzodimma Reveals The Outcome Of The Meeting Of South East Govs In Enugu (Photos)

19 mins ago

Different Styles Of Native Outfits You Can Rock As A Matured Lady

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button