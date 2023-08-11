Why Is Tinubu So Eager To Go To War On Behalf Of France & With The Backing Of France -Hajiya Najatu Muhammed

It is no longer news that president Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also the chairman of ECOWAS has called on military action against Niger.

It would be recalled that there was a recent coup in Niger that led to the removal of the democratically elected president of the country.

Speaking on the development, former Director, Civil Society of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Hajiya Najatu Muhammed in a statement which was made available to Daily Trust paper, claimed that Tinubu is in the hurry to call for war to enable him remain in power.

According to her, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows that he is not eligible for rerun if tribunal call for it.

Hear her “Tinubu is aware that he is not eligible to contest. The Tribunal judges know this, APC as a political party also knows this. So, why is Tinubu so eager to go to war on behalf of France and with the backing of France in the name of democracy?” Daily Trust paper quoted Najatu as saying.

