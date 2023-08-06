NEWS

Why Is Tinubu Recycling Former Govs & Those Who’ve Served As Ministers Before? – SAN, Yusuf Ali Asks

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Yusuf Ali, has questioned the rationale behind the decision by the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint into his cabinet, former Governors and persons who have already served as ministers.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senior Lawyer, who spoke recently in a report Published by The Vanguard paper, while decrying the ministerial list, declared; “… Why is the President (Tinubu) recycling former governors and those who have served as ministers before? More so, some of the nominees are people of questionable character, facing investigation for corruption. So, clearly, this government is not departing from the old ways…”

Ali, who also visibly questioned the overall competence of the nominees, went further to describe Tinubu’s actions as regard the ministerial list, as very disappointing.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with the Senior Lawyer’s views? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Vanguard 

INNOCESSON (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Tinubu And His Wife Are Already Over-rich, They Just Want To Make Name For Themselves – Frank Kokori

9 mins ago

Tinubu And His Wife Are Already Over-rich, They Just Want To Make Name For Themselves – Frank Kokori

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines:What LP’ll Do After Tribunal Judge If We Lose- Ifoh, party’s scribe, Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls: We Learnt Lessons in 2023 General Election, Says INEC

11 mins ago

Tribunal: These Petitions Lack Merit And Are Poorly Presented – Adewole Adebayo

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button