Why Is Tinubu Recycling Former Govs & Those Who’ve Served As Ministers Before? – SAN, Yusuf Ali Asks

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Yusuf Ali, has questioned the rationale behind the decision by the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to appoint into his cabinet, former Governors and persons who have already served as ministers.

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senior Lawyer, who spoke recently in a report Published by The Vanguard paper, while decrying the ministerial list, declared; “… Why is the President (Tinubu) recycling former governors and those who have served as ministers before? More so, some of the nominees are people of questionable character, facing investigation for corruption. So, clearly, this government is not departing from the old ways…”

Ali, who also visibly questioned the overall competence of the nominees, went further to describe Tinubu’s actions as regard the ministerial list, as very disappointing.

Image credit: Vanguard

