Why Is Tinubu Putting Hands In His Pocket During National Anthem — Dr Ope Banwo Asks

A viral picture currently making waves on social media showed moment the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was putting hands in his pocket during national anthem.

Reacting to the picture, popular Nigerian lawyer and motivatinal speaker, doctor Ope Banwo released a statement via his official Twitter handle, where he questioned Bola Tinubu’s attitude of Putting Hands In His Pocket During National Anthem.

Quoting the original statement released on Twitter by doctor Ope Banwo, he said; “BAT PUTS HANDS IN POCKET DURING ANTHEM? Is it that he didn’t respect the National Anthem or he just Had No Clue about what’s going on around him?”.

Check out Below for the screenshot of the original statement released by Ope Banwo via his twitter handle;

Over to my dear esteemed readers, what do you people have to say concerning this post? Kindly drop your respective opinion below the comment section.

Source; Official Twitter Handle Of Ope Banwo

Content created and supplied by: Okotie_News (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Putting #Hands #Pocket #National #Anthem #Ope #Banwo #AsksWhy Is Tinubu Putting Hands In His Pocket During National Anthem — Dr Ope Banwo Asks Publish on 2023-02-23 09:09:07