Why Is Tinubu Just Attacking Buhari’s Policies, Many Of Which Have Been In Place For Years? – PDP

The Special Assistant on Public Communication, to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Mr Phrank Shaibu has alleged that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is trying to distance himself from the failures of the APC which he had vigorously defended since 2015.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper)

Phrank Shaibu made this known in a press release on Wednesday.

The media aide of the former Vice President wondered why Bola Ahmed Tinubu is just speaking about the fuel scarcity when elections are a few days away and Nigerians have been facing it for over a year.

He added; “Why is Tinubu just attacking Buhari’s policies, many of which have been in place for years?”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source – The Punch paper Verified Facebook Page

