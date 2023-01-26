Why is Tinubu Campaigning as if He’s in the opposition party, who is he taking power from?-Phrank

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, is allegedly running for office while pretending to be a member of the People’s Democratic Party, according to Phrank Shaibu, the spokesperson for the Atiku/Okowa campaign committee. According to Shaibu, Asiwaju is attempting to sever ties with the APC-led Buhari administration.

He emphasised that the APC spokespeople had attempted to misrepresent Asiwaju’s comments regarding Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s role in the fuel shortage and the CBN’s cashless policy. President Muhammadu Buhari serves as Nigeria’s minister of petroleum, and the CBN Governor only receives orders from the President, according to Shaibu.

In Abeokuta, we are clinging to Asiwaju’s words, he declared. the line in which he declared “Revolution is coming.” A force will seize power after a revolution. Who is Tinubu assuming power from if he is running for office while acting as though he is in opposition? Even yesterday, he declared that we would overthrow them and instal Atiku Abubakar as president.

And today they released a press release claiming that Atiku was responsible for the CBN’s cashless policy and the shortage of fuel. Nothing is under Atiku Abubakar’s control. The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and commander in chief is the Minister of Petroleum. The CBN governor follows the President’s instructions, and that is President Muhammadu Buhari.

