‘Why is Peter Obi being Selfish when he knows he can not win the election’ – BBN Star, Cross Asks

Few moments ago, A video of Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo better known as Cross asking why Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi is being selfish when he knows he can’t win the forthcoming general election.

Recall that PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar recently held a Youth Outreach and Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Cross was present at the event to enlighten the Youths.

During his speech, he took his time to ask the audience why Peter Obi is being selfish when he knows fully well he can’t win the forthcoming general election.

“In his Words”

“Why is Peter Obi being Selfish when he knows that he can not win this election?, Why is he doing that?, Explain to me because I want to know”, Cross said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public.

The 2023 general election is scheduled to take place on the 25th of February, 2023 and we are all looking forward to seeing the outcome.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

